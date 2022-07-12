Liverpool star has been approached over transfer, Klopp’s stance revealed

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been approached by some clubs, but there is nothing formal in place yet and manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to avoid further player sales this summer.

The Reds have made a few changes to their squad in this transfer window, with Darwin Nunez the big name to join the club, while there have been some high-profile departures as well.

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Neco Williams are among the players to leave Anfield so far, and it could be risky to allow others to move on as well.

Still, with Oxlade-Chamberlain not playing regularly for Klopp’s side for some time now, it seems there is some interest in him from other clubs this summer.

“Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be one to watch: he has received approaches, but there are no official offers on the Liverpool table yet,” Fabrizio Romano revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

“As far as Jurgen Klopp is concerned, he doesn’t want many more departures this summer.”

LFC fans will surely be hoping the rest of this squad can stay together, with someone like Oxlade-Chamberlain still looking potentially like a useful backup to have around.

The former Arsenal man would surely start regularly for a number of other Premier League sides, though, so it will be interesting to see if he’s happy to stick around in his current role at Liverpool.