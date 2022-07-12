Edu contacts €80m Arsenal target’s reps over transfer bid plan

Arsenal director Edu has reportedly been in touch with the representatives of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta regarding a potential transfer.

The Brazil international has impressed in his time in France, despite struggling in a spell at AC Milan as a youngster.

It seems Paqueta could now earn himself a big move again this summer, with Goal Brasil claiming that Arsenal have informed the players reps that they plan to make a formal offer for him at some point this summer.

Arsenal could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with N’Golo Kante linked with the Gunners by the Daily Star, while there’s also been on-and-off talk about Youri Tielemans from the Telegraph and others.

Still, it seems Edu is now laying down the groundwork for AFC to pursue the signing of Paqueta, which would be an exciting piece of business.

Goal Brasil claim the 24-year-old would cost around €80million, so it remains to be seen if he’s really within Arsenal’s price range.

