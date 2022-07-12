PIF now willing to pay £58m for star man – he would be Bruno Guimaraes 2.0

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are alongside Arsenal in the race to seal the transfer of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer.

The Magpies showed an interest in Paqueta back in January when they also raided Lyon for the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

Like his fellow Brazilian, Paqueta has also impressed in his time in Ligue 1, and one imagines they could really flourish together if they were reunited at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are interested in pursuing Paqueta, who would likely cost around £58million – a price the club’s wealthy investors would be willing to pay.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City star signs new contract until 2027 ending transfer speculation
Final offer imminent: Chelsea increasingly likely to miss out on major transfer
“Might bring in quite a decent fee” – West Ham star tipped for possible transfer exit

Arsenal can offer European football, but the long-term project at Newcastle may prove to be the more tempting one for Paqueta.

Sign up for EXCLUSIVE transfer updates straight to your inbox!

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.