Man United and Spurs defenders set for exit with opportunity to kick-start careers

It’s not uncommon for young talents to break into the first team while looking impressive to begin with, but the novelty quickly wears off and suddenly they become lost in the shuffle.

Axel Tuanzebe and Japhet Tanganga are both promising defenders who have impressed at times for Man United and Spurs, but it’s starting to look like neither will become a first-team regular and a move could help to kick-start both of their careers.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have reported on interest in Tanganga from AC Milan, and it’s also opened a door for Tuanzebe to depart Man United to join newly-promoted Bournemouth.

The Cherries initially showed an interest in the Spurs defender, however, he turned them down and it now looks like they’ve set their sites on the United defender who needs a regular run of games in the Premier League to prove that he does belong at that level.

Tanganga isn’t the only option for Milan who are also considering Abdou Diallo who has been excluded from PSG’s preseason tour of Japan and is available for transfer this summer.

It’s suggested that any potential move for Tanganga would likely see him come in as a back-up with a view to developing him into a regular starter, so that also suggests that it would be a permanent move if they’re taking a longer-term approach.

Neither transfer has been confirmed at this stage, but it would be a fresh start for both defenders and potentially, an excellent opportunity to kick on.