Manchester City midfielder Rodri has signed a contract extension keeping him at the Etihad until 2027.

Rodri has recently been linked with a move to German champions Bayern Munich, with AS claiming they enquired about his availability.

Pep Guardiola is likely to have laughed off any interest from other clubs, with Rodri being a pivotal part of how Manchester City play. The defensive midfielder is Pep’s own Sergio Busquets, keeping the game ticking over and breaking up play.

Manchester City have now officially announced that Rodri has extended his contract at the club until 2027, as seen in the tweet below.

After bringing in Kalvin Phillips this transfer window, Manchester City now have further strength in depth in a midfield that was already full of elite talent.

Many fans would have questioned spending a large sum of money on Phillips with Rodri already at Guardiola’s disposal, but with the introduction of five substitutions, the Spanish manager will be able to take his rotation system to the next level.

Will we finally see Manchester City lift the Champions League trophy after failing for so many years now?