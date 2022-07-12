Manchester United believe they can convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

Ronaldo has received some criticism since joining Manchester United, but there’s no doubting the club would be in a worse position if it wasn’t for his goals last season.

The Portuguese star has grown increasingly frustrated at Manchester United’s lack of transfer activity, Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside.

This has led to speculation linking the striker with a move away from the club, but according to The Times, Manchester United officials believe they can convince Ronaldo to stay at the club.

Manchester United will have to improve to match Ronaldo’s ambition.

Ronaldo is reportedly frustrated at the lack of transfer activity, but Manchester United are clearly in the hunt for multiple targets, having been linked with a host of players already this summer.

Ronaldo is a player who is used to winning trophies and playing in the Champions League, so enduring a season like Manchester United did last campaign is understandably going to make the 37-year-old question his future.

If Manchester United can keep hold of Ronaldo and continue to improve the team around him, there’s no doubt they’ll enjoy an improved season under Erik ten Hag.