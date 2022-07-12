Manchester United are considering making a move for French striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is currently up in the air, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that the striker is growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of ambition shown by the club.

If Manchester United are forced to sell the 37-year-old, then they will have to act fast in order to find a replacement. Even if they do manage to keep hold of their star player, with Edinson Cavani leaving the club, Erik ten Hag is left short of options in attack.

One man they are considering making a move for is Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to Media Foot. The French forward only has one year left on his deal, so Manchester United could secure themselves a bargain replacement for Ronaldo.

Dembele was in fine form last season, scoring 21 goals in 30 league games for Lyon. At 25, Dembele could be Ronaldo’s long-term replacement, with the 37-year-old reaching the latter stages of his career.

With the introduction of five substitutions, there’s no doubt Dembele will get an adequate amount of game time to impress Ten Hag and rival Ronaldo for his starting position.