Manchester United vs Liverpool line-ups – Klopp hands new signing his debut

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United face Liverpool in a pre-season friendly in Thailand, with Jurgen Klopp handing a debut to new signing Fabio Carvalho.

After a lack of signings so far this summer, Manchester United’s starting eleven looks similar to a side you would have seen at Old Trafford last season. Anthony Martial starts up front after returning from his loan spell in Spain, but new signing Tyrell Malacia only makes the bench, as seen in the tweet below.

Klopp has handed a debut to new signing Fabio Carvalho, with youngsters Harvey Elliot, Tyler Morton, Isaac Mabaya, and Luke Chambers all making the starting eleven.

Liverpool fans may have to wait a little while longer to see their new striker Darwin Nunez in action, with the Uruguayan starting on the bench, as seen in the tweet below.

However, due to it being a friendly, there’s a good chance both managers will make wholesale changes throughout the game, giving all players a chance to express themselves.

Erik ten Hag has fielded a strong team in comparison to Klopp, with a lot of experience on the pitch. Manchester United fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of some of their young talent on the bench, including Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Amad Diallo.

