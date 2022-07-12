Newcastle considering a move for Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle are considering a move for Arsenal transfer target Alexander Isak, as Eddie Howe looks to improve his attack.

After the unsuccessful signing of Chris Wood from Burnley in January, there’s no doubt Howe will be looking to strengthen his Newcastle attack this summer.

The New Zealand international only scored twice for the North-East club, and if Newcastle want to push into the top half of the Premier League, a new striker will be necessary.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are monitoring Real Sociedad striker Isak ahead of a potential summer move.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle join Arsenal in the race to sign to sign Spanish striker
Chelsea face paying £100m for transfer of possible Raphinha alternative
Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea are in contact with agent of Serie A star

Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, with Football.London reporting that he is one of their striker transfer targets.

With Arsenal recently bringing in Gabriel Jesus, their attention may be turned away from Isak, giving Newcastle a greater chance of signing the Swedish international.

Despite the majority of Newcastle’s recruitment proving effective in the last few months, there’s no doubt they need a new man to lead the line if they want to take their team to the next level.

More Stories Alexander Isak

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.