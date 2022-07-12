Newcastle are considering a move for Arsenal transfer target Alexander Isak, as Eddie Howe looks to improve his attack.

After the unsuccessful signing of Chris Wood from Burnley in January, there’s no doubt Howe will be looking to strengthen his Newcastle attack this summer.

The New Zealand international only scored twice for the North-East club, and if Newcastle want to push into the top half of the Premier League, a new striker will be necessary.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle are monitoring Real Sociedad striker Isak ahead of a potential summer move.

Isak has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, with Football.London reporting that he is one of their striker transfer targets.

With Arsenal recently bringing in Gabriel Jesus, their attention may be turned away from Isak, giving Newcastle a greater chance of signing the Swedish international.

Despite the majority of Newcastle’s recruitment proving effective in the last few months, there’s no doubt they need a new man to lead the line if they want to take their team to the next level.