Newcastle join Arsenal in the race to sign to sign Spanish striker

Newcastle have now joined Arsenal in the race to sign Spanish striker Raul de Tomas.

De Tomas’ goal record over the last few years has been up there with some of the best in Europe. Since joining Espanyol in 2020, De Tomas has scored 45 goals in 89 games for the Spanish club.

His performance have understandably attracted the interest of clubs in search of a forward this summer, with SuperDeporte claiming Arsenal have been considering a move for some time now.

However, after finalising the signing of Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s striker hunt may be over, and according to journalist Matteo Moretto, Newcastle have now entered the race to sign him.

Newcastle signed Chris Wood in January, but the New Zealand international struggled to perform at his new club. Wood only managed two goals during the second half of the season, so Newcastle are now targeting a new striker.

Eddie Howe’s arrival coincided with an upturn in form for Newcastle, but reinforcements will be needed if they want to begin to compete in the top half of the Premier League.