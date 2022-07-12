Southampton have joined Everton in the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.

Winks has fallen out of favour at Tottenham, with Antonio Conte looking to improve his midfield since taking over last season. Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are already through the door, pushing Winks further down the pecking order.

Everton have been showing an interest in Winks this summer, according to Sky Sports, but now, according to the Daily Mail, Southampton have now entered the race to sign the Tottenham midfielder.

Winks spent some time as a regular in the Tottenham midfield and saw his performances rewarded with a place in the England squad.

Winks was left out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour squad.

Unfortunately for him, Gareth Southgate has overlooked him in recent years due to a lack of game time, so Winks will be looking for a move away from Tottenham to revive his career.

Southampton have already brought in Joe Aribo and Romeo Lavia in midfield position’s this summer, which could hint that James Ward-Prowse’s future is in doubt.

The England international has been attracting the interest of a host of Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.