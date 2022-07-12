Ronaldo rejected by super club after offer from agent

Cristiano Ronaldo has been rejected by another super club as the 37-year-old’s options continue to grow thinner.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo was offered to Paris Saint-Germain by his agent Jorge Mendes, but the French champions rejected the possibility of signing the Manchester United forward this summer.

The reason is said to be that PSG don’t feel that Ronaldo is the right signing for them at this moment and that the club doesn’t have enough space in their wage bill to pay the 37-year-old. Also, from a sporting perspective, there are also concerns that there isn’t room for him in the team with the current front three the Paris club currently have.

The Portugal international has told Man United that he wants to leave the club this summer in order to join a team that will be competitive in the Champions League next season and hasn’t travelled with the rest of the United squad on their pre-season tour citing personal reasons, which isn’t a good omen for his stay in Manchester beyond this summer.

However, the interest has been muted, with very few clubs being linked to the superstar. This PSG news comes after it was reported by the Evening Standard that Chelsea were offered the Man United striker by his agent Jorge Mendes but Thomas Tuchel is said to be lukewarm on the prospect of signing an older attacker.

Where Mendes goes from here is unknown, as the reality that Ronaldo could be stuck at Man United grows more likely. The Manchester club will want this situation sorted quickly as they do not want it affecting their pre-season ahead of a crucial first campaign for Erik ten Hag.