Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was reportedly not too happy with one player during yesterday’s intense pre-season training session.

The Italian tactician went up to Matt Doherty to have a go at him for not passing the ball quickly enough, as a few other of the club’s players struggled with the intensity of the training session in hot conditions.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, who add that Bryan Gil didn’t quite look at his best as he missed some good chances in training, while new goalkeeper Fraser Forster could regularly be heard bellowing at his defenders.

Still, it seems Doherty came in for criticism in particular, with Conte singling him out with instructions to move the ball quicker.

It will be interesting to see how this affects Tottenham’s start to the season, with Conte likely to be lauded as a genius if results go well, whereas the knives will be out for the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss if his players look tired and start poorly.

In fairness, Conte’s harsh methods have largely served him well in the past, with the 52-year-old winning the Premier League title and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea, as well as four Serie A titles in spells in charge of Juventus and Inter.