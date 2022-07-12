Video: 20-year-old makes it four for Man United against Liverpool after Bailly skill

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United era is off to the perfect start as United have scored four goals in their pre-season win over Premier League rivals Liverpool.

After a positive first half, Man United were second best to the Reds in the second as Jurgen Klopp brought on his star players to start off their pre-season campaign. The Merseyside club should have had a couple of goals, but United would grab the fourth of the match.

The goal came after a run into midfield from Eric Bailly who performed a lovely step over and passed it to Facundo Pellistri. The 20-year-old took the ball further before linking up with Amad Diallo and finishing it off with his right foot.

MANCHESTER UNITED 4-0 LIVERPOOL

? 76' Facundo Pellistri (#manutd)pic.twitter.com/aC9fLFFtVb — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) July 12, 2022

Footage courtesy of Ziggo Sport