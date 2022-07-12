Video: Alexander-Arnold and Salah’s sensational link-up play past Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United were 4-0 winners over Liverpool in their pre-season match in Bangkok but despite the scoreline, there were some good moments for the Reds. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side were the better team in the second half and created plenty of chances but the scoreline will put a dampener on that amongst Liverpool fans. However, one moment that got everyone excited in the stadium was some exceptional link-up play between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah in the second half.

In quick fashion, Alexander-Arnold flicked the ball over the head of Man United’s new boy Tyrell Malacia and his pass was met by a back flick from Mohamed Salah before the Liverpool right-back was on the ball again. The 23-year-old then tried to pick out Darwin Nunez but got his pass wrong, going straight to Eric Bailly.

