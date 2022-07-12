Video: All the goals as Manchester United destroy Liverpool in preseason

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Preseason is a time for boundless optimism amongst fans, always tempered by the fact that is, only, preseason. Yet after a tricky time of things in recent years, Manchester United fans will be finding it hard to rein in their hopes for next season after they trounced Liverpool 4-0 on Wednesday.

The match kicked off at 2pm BST and took place in Bangkok, Thailand, in the Rajamangala Stadium as both teams had their first run out of the preseason. Liverpool had started their preparations a week after United and it showed, as just 12 minutes in Jadon Sancho opened the scoring.

Fred then appeared on the edge of the box to score an audacious chip, looping his effort over Alisson on the half-hour mark.

Most seem to be assuming that Antony Martial will move on from Manchester United sooner or later, but just minutes after Fred’s goal reminded fans why they spent so much money on him in the first place.

The cherry on top was added by Uruguayan youngster Facundo Pellistri, who exchanged passes with Amad Diallo before stroking his finish home 76 minutes in.

Liverpool did have their moments and chances, but couldn’t find a way past David de Gea. From their point of view, Fabio Carvalho’s opening minutes for the club were the highlight.

Naturally the sample size is minute, but for United fans who have been suffering, this sort of performance can only confirm the idea that new manager Erik ten Hag will be a breath of fresh air at the club.

 

More Stories about Erik ten Hag
Exclusive: Ten Hag desperate to persuade Ronaldo to stay and build Man Utd team around him
Frustration for Ten Hag as Man United didn’t deliver one of his top transfer targets on time
Exclusive: How Manchester United players have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo training absence
More Stories Erik ten Hag Liverpool FC Manchester United FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.