Video: Chelsea star comes up clutch as Denmark all but end Finland’s tournament

Tuesday’s edition of the 2022 Women’s Euros kicked off with a Scandinavian derby between Finland and Denmark. As with plenty of local clashes, it was tense, nervy and tight. Yet it was a Chelsea star which came through in the crucial moments to secure a win for Denmark.

In a game with few chances, Denmark would be the ones to break the deadlock in the 72nd minute after spending much of the game pressing. A ball to the far post was knocked onto the bar by Karen Holmgaard, but Chelsea midfielder Pernille Harder was on hand to head the ball home from close range.

Pernille Harder was in the right place at the right time to kickstart Denmark's #WEURO2022 dreams. Look at what it means! ?#BBCFootball #BBCEuros — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 12, 2022

Celebrating wildly, it’s a goal that likely saves Denmark’s hopes of getting through the group. Having lost 4-0 to Germany in the opening match, Denmark must hope to come out on top of Spain in their final group game. For Finland, defeat likely spells an exit. If Germany pick up any points in their fixture with Spain on Tuesday evening they will be eliminated.

The result could have consequences for England. With Sarina Wiegman’s side all but guaranteed to finish top of Group A, they will meet the runners-up in Group B. Currently it looks most likely to be one of Germany or Spain, but Harder may well find herself up against her Chelsea teammates in the quarter-finals too.