Video: Fred extends Manchester United’s lead with audacious chip over Alisson

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fred extended Manchester United’s lead against Liverpool with an audacious chip from outside the box, straight over Alisson.

After a bit of a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Fred outside of the area, who stroked the ball over Alisson and into the Liverpool goal.

It’s early days in the Erik ten Hag era, but Manchester United fans have reason to be excited after seeing their first-half display against Liverpool.

Pictures below from LFC TV and Ziggo Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea attacker has decided to join West Ham
Video: Manchester United take the lead against Liverpool after powerful finish from Jadon Sancho
Arsenal set to miss out on transfer target as Juventus edge closer

Fred doubled Manchester United’s lead after Jadon Sancho opened the scoring.

More Stories Fred

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.