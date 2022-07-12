Fred extended Manchester United’s lead against Liverpool with an audacious chip from outside the box, straight over Alisson.

After a bit of a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Fred outside of the area, who stroked the ball over Alisson and into the Liverpool goal.

It’s early days in the Erik ten Hag era, but Manchester United fans have reason to be excited after seeing their first-half display against Liverpool.

Pictures below from LFC TV and Ziggo Sport.

No way Fred just made Alisson look like Kaurias ????? pic.twitter.com/Drhw1l9vHt — 51m (@kushveersingh14) July 12, 2022

Lovely little goal from Fred. Classic pre season slop prior, but still. Playing well albeit against what’s basically the liverpool reserves. pic.twitter.com/hygeKqEeUU — Al (@91st_minute) July 12, 2022

Fred doubled Manchester United’s lead after Jadon Sancho opened the scoring.