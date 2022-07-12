Video: Germany take early lead against Spain after unforgivable mistake from Barcelona keeper

Germany have taken the lead in their huge Group B clash with Spain after an unforgivable mistake from Spanish goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

Both sides won their first matches comfortably last week and this clash was highlighted as the one to decide the winner of the group, which is very important, as whoever finishes second is likely to face England in the next round.

Spain’s hopes of achieving that have already taken a hit after just three minutes into the tie. The goal came after Germany’s press caused the Spaniards to go back to their keeper, in which Panos then passed the ball straight to Bayern Munich’s Klara Buhl, who took full advantage of the huge mistake.