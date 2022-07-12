Video: Jamie Carragher’s son scores first goal for Wigan against Liverpool

James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, scored his first goal for Wigan’s senior team against a Liverpool X1 tonight. 

The 19-year-old has been with the Latics since 2017 after moving from the Liverpool youth set-up and signed his first professional contract with the club in August 2021. The centre-back then went on to make his professional debut for Wigan that same month in a 1–1 (7–8) EFL Cup penalty shootout win over Hull City.

Carragher is yet to play for the senior team in the league but scoring goals will help him get closer to achieving that, which is exactly what the 19-year-old did in his side’s 6-0 pre-season win over a Liverpool XI. 

The centre-back scored the fourth of the evening from a corner, in which the defender met a beautiful cross with a right-foot finish.

