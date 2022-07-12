Manchester United took the lead against Liverpool after Jadon Sancho pounced in the box, expertly finishing into the far corner.

Pictures below from MUFC TV and LFC TV.

After struggling for consistent form last season, Manchester United fans will be hoping Sancho can regain the form he produced during his time at Borussia Dortmund.