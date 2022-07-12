Video: Manchester United take the lead against Liverpool after powerful finish from Jadon Sancho

Manchester United took the lead against Liverpool after Jadon Sancho pounced in the box, expertly finishing into the far corner.

Sancho latched on to a ball in the box after playing a key role in the build-up, and rifled the ball into the far corner, giving Manchester United an early lead over their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Pictures below from MUFC TV and LFC TV.

After struggling for consistent form last season, Manchester United fans will be hoping Sancho can regain the form he produced during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

