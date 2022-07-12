Anthony Martial extended Manchester United’s lead over Liverpool to three goals with a dink over Alisson.

Martial latched on to a through ball showing his electric pace and dinked the ball over Alisson to extend Manchester United’s lead.

There’s no doubt Erik ten Hag would have been absolutely thrilled to be going into half-time at 3-0.

Pictures below from Voetbal and MUTV.

Manchester United took the lead through Jadon Sancho, before Fred added a second with a wonderful chip over the Liverpool goalkeeper.