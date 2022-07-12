Video: Per Mertesacker speaks out on future of trio of Arsenal stars

Per Mertesacker has spoken out on the future of three Arsenal stars, with two of them recently returning from their loan spells. 

Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and Roma respectively. Nicolas Pepe was another player who fell out of favour, and spent the majority of his time on the Arsenal bench.

Arsenal coach Mertesacker has now spoken out on the future of the aforementioned players, speaking to Sky Sports below.

The comment on Pepe was particularly interesting, with Mertesacker believing he has the potential to play for Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see whether the Ivorian winger has a future at the club come the end of the transfer window.

