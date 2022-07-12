West Ham submit bid for €50m PSG and Arsenal target

West Ham United have submitted their first offer to Sassuolo for striker Gianluca Scamacca who has been a long-term target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Transfer journalist Gianluca di Marzio has reported that Scamacca has been attracting the attention of multiple European sides and while PSG have been trying to sign him for a while now, West Ham have now entered the race for the Italian. The Hammers have made a bid of around €40m for the 23-year-old and both clubs are now discussing the bonuses that they would want to be included in the deal states Di Marzio.

Last week, GOAL reported that PSG were close to agreeing a fee with Sassuolo for Scamacca, but Di Marzio states that there is still a distance between the two clubs with regards to a fee. The Italian side are demanding €50m for their star striker but PSG’s offer was €30m plus bonuses of €5m.

Apart from PSG, Arsenal were the other club seriously interested in signing Scamacca this summer. According to super-agent Roberto De Fanti, Arsenal made a bid of £25m to Sassuolo for the Italian striker, which was rejected by the club. The agent states that the Premier League side were told to double that figure in their next offer but that never came from the Gunners as they pursued other targets.

Scamacca would be an incredible signing for David Moyes and West Ham should they get the deal over the line. The 23-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, scoring 16 goals across 35 Serie A appearances and could take the Hammers another step further after last season’s achievements.