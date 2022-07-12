West Ham United are being tipped to possibly sell midfielder Tomas Soucek this summer as he could bring in a decent fee.

The Czech Republic international initially made a strong start to life at West Ham, but he couldn’t quite keep up that form last season.

There now seem to be doubts over Soucek’s future, with the Sun recently linking him with Newcastle as he struggles to agree a new deal at the London Stadium.

Soucek would surely be a tempting option for a number of Premier League clubs this summer, and Paul Brown of the Daily Star also thinks the Hammers might feel it’s good business to cash in on him if the opportunity arises.

When asked about possible West Ham sales by Give Me Sport, Brown said: “Of all the people in the squad who are available, he’s one who might bring in quite a decent fee and might help them rebuild in other areas. So it does look like maybe he might go and a midfielder might come in.”

It remains to be seen if a departure will definitely happen, but West Ham could do smart business to accept decent offers for Soucek.

Having said that, it might also be a tad risky as he could still get back to his best and at the very least provide David Moyes with good squad depth.

