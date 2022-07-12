Wolves break club-record with first summer signing

Wolves have completed the signing of centre-back Nathan Collins from Burnley for a club-record transfer fee.

The Ireland international has signed a five-year deal with Bruno Lage’s side with the option of a further 12 months and the Premier League side will pay Burnley a club-record £20.5m for the 21-year-old defender reports Sky Sports.

Collins is coming off the back of an impressive debut season in the Premier League with Burnley, where he played 19 times for the Clarets, keeping five clean sheets in that period. The centre-back also made his international debut for Ireland during the last campaign against Qatar in October and has earned six caps ever since.

Wolves have completed the signing of Burnley defender Nathan Collins on a five-year deal. ??? pic.twitter.com/fsQI65wBmt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 12, 2022

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said about the club’s new signing via Wolves’ website: “We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club. He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.”

The club’s first summer signing will now join his new teammates for their pre-season training camp in Alicante and will be looking to get off to a good start at his new club, where centre-backs have a very important role to play.