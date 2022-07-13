AC Milan star set to stay despite major interest from the Premier League

Rafael Leao is only focused on AC Milan despite interest from both Chelsea and Manchester City this summer.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier today that although contract negotiations are underway between Milan and the Portuguese footballer, the extension of the 23-year-old’s current deal with the Rossoneri is yet to materialise, and as a result, Chelsea have been in contact over the forward’s availability.

The Blues recently missed out on signing Raphinha from Leeds as the Brazilian decided to join Barcelona over a move to London and therefore Leao would be an adequate alternative for Thomas Tuchel. However, the Blues face competition from Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola looks to replace Raheem Sterling who has joined Tuchel at Stamford Bridge reports Daniele Longo via GIFN.

Despite this interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs, Leao has shown no intention to leave Milan and he is happy at the Rossoneri as things stand, states Longo. The 23-year-old has a strong bond with the club’s management and the current squad and is a huge star for the Serie A champions, playing a massive role in their success last season.

While Leao is yet to sign a new deal, there are no worries about him leaving at least this summer according to Longo. The Portuguese forward’s entourage wants to make sure that he earns €7m per season in his new deal, with Milan said to be not going beyond €6m per season currently.