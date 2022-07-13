Young goalkeeper Elia Caprile has completed his permanent move to SCC Bari, according to Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 20-year-old spent a successful loan spell in Italy last season before making it permanent this summer.



Caprile joined Leeds in 2020 but failed to make any first-team appearances and spent most of his time with U23 before leaving in a loan deal.

Marsch clearly prefers first keeper Illan Meslier and his back-up Kristoffer Klaesson before Caprile and the Italian has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with his new club in Italy.