One of the most divisive topics in the football industry is whether or not players should be represented by their relatives and close friends.

The vast majority of professional players, both male and female, are signed up to an agency that specialises in athlete representation.

Although an agent’s job role involves a lot more than just moving a player from club to club, one of the biggest responsibilities an agent has is getting the very best contract for their client.

However, when it comes to players being represented by family members, long-time super-agent Rob Segal believes a lack of experience on the family member’s part can often impact a player’s earnings.

Some high-profile names who are looked after by their relatives include Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, West Ham United’s Declan Rice, Man United’s Marcus Rashford and free agents Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata.

However, one player who is represented by a family member and is set to enter contract negotiations is Chelsea attacking midfielder, Mason Mount.

The England international was signed to Stellar ICM, one of the world’s largest agencies, but as we exclusively reported at the time, the 23-year-old opted against renewing his deal with Jonathan Barnett and co. in favour of being represented by his father.

“I think Mason Mount will end up renewing his deal at Chelsea soon but he doesn’t get professional advice and it is no coincidence that he has found himself in this situation,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“Mount is represented by his family after leaving the agency that helped create him.