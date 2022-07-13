Euro giants now open to selling Manchester United target

According to recent reports, Ajax have accepted defeat and are now open to selling Lisandro Martinez.

In a tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, it has been reported that Manchester United executives met with Ajax in order to seal a deal for the 24-year-old centre-back.

According to Romano, personal terms have been agreed upon with the Argentine, and Ajax are now open to selling the player.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is familiar with the centre-back after working with him at former club Ajax with Martinez said to be keen on reuniting with his former boss.

Ten Hag will have a lot of work to do this summer and beyond to get his newly acquired team back into title-competing form, with defence being among the areas needing rejuvenation.

Lisandro Martinez of Ajax

Although United have six centre-backs on their books, it remains unclear what will happen to Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones this summer as they will surely not see much playing time in the season ahead.

Raphael Varane has struggled with injury during his first season at Old Trafford, and Harry Maguire has faced a lot of criticism over his sub-par performances.

Martinez will be a great addition to the 20-time league-winner squad, who also needs a defensive midfielder, something the versatile Argentinian can offer.

