Newcastle United are interested in the potential transfer deal for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, but they could face plenty of competition for his signature, and are also exploring alternatives such as Armando Broja.

The Magpies have plenty of money to spend, but it seems Isak is likely to be expensive, while plenty of other clubs are also likely to be in the running for the Sweden international’s signature this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column via CaughtOffside‘s Substack.

Isak has impressed in La Liga and Romano rates the 22-year-old highly, tipping him to be a hit in the Premier League if he does end up making the move to England.

The Italian reporter also named Chelsea youngster Broja as an option being considered, with the Albania international facing an uncertain future after impressing on loan at Southampton last season, but with a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge looking like a bit of a tall order.

“Alexander Isak is one of the talents that Newcastle are monitoring, as well as Armando Broja. But there is a lot of competition and above all Real Sociedad’s price tag is very high,” Romano writes.

“I really like Isak, I think he’d be an excellent addition to the Premier League; as long as he has a lot of game time, it is key for him to play a lot.”