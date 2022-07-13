Arsenal ace close to £10m transfer away, another player likely to leave on loan

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is reportedly closing in on a £10million transfer to newly-promoted Premier League outfit Fulham.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, with Aaron Ramsdale now Mikel Arteta’s number one, while Matt Turner has joined to provide a backup role.

According to the Times, Leno is now on the verge of moving to Fulham on a three-year deal, while the report also adds that another player could be on the way out.

The report states that Folarin Balogun is expected to go out on loan again after a stint at Middlesbrough last season, and he may stay in London to negotiate a move instead of joining Arteta’s squad for their pre-season tour.

Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered about Leno moving on due to their strong options in goal, while most Gooners will also surely feel that another loan is the best move for Balogun.

The youngster is highly rated, but doesn’t yet look ready to play regularly, so he’d benefit from the experience he’d gain elsewhere.