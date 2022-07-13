Arsenal could be offered international midfielder in surprise potential swap transfer

Arsenal are reportedly facing fresh interest from Juventus in the potential transfer of Gabriel Magalhaes, with the possibility of Adrien Rabiot heading to the Emirates Stadium as part of a swap deal.

Juventus want a new signing in defence to replace Matthijs de Ligt if he leaves, and it seems Gunners ace Gabriel remains one of their priorities in that position, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal surely won’t let a key player like Magalhaes leave without a fight, though one imagines there might be some figures at the club who’d be tempted by the prospect of someone like Rabiot coming in as part of the deal.

The France international is an experienced talent who could give Mikel Arteta’s side a bit more quality on the ball in midfield after a few years of inconsistent performances from Granit Xhaka.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal still in the running to sign £60m star

Calciomercato’s report also mentions Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, though the club’s fans might also hope that Arteta, Edu and co. aim a little higher.

Youri Tielemans could be an ideal alternative due to his contract situation at Leicester City, with Fabrizio Romano recently telling The United Stand that Arsenal are ahead of Man Utd in the running to sign the Belgium international.