Talks today: Arsenal star’s agent confirms pre-agreement on potential transfer away

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has confirmed that talks will take place today with the Gunners after a pre-agreement was reached with Valencia.

Torreira has struggled in his time at the Emirates Stadium, failing to build on a promising start he made when he first joined the club in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the Uruguay international has been out on loan a couple of times, joining Atletico Madrid in 2020/21, and then Fiorentina last season.

Now it seems Torreira could head back to La Liga as his agent has been quoted by Gianluigi Longari as saying there’s an agreement in place with Valencia…

Arsenal have several other midfield players ahead of Torreira in the pecking order right now, so it could be good business to cash in on the South American while they still can.

Torreira has just one year left on his contract at Arsenal, and would surely leave on a free next year given that he’s unlikely to work his way back into being a regular starter in north London.

