Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has put his house up for sale amid speculation that a move to Arsenal could be edging closer.

The Belgium internationals future has been up in the air for sometime, with his contract at Leicester due to expire at the end of next season.

Arsenal are thought to be his main admirers this summer, while Manchester United have also been linked with an interest in recent times.

It remains to be seen if Tielemans will definitely leave Leicester, but him putting his house up for sale looks like it could be a pretty big clue that he’s not planning to stick around for much longer…

??Youri Tielemans has just put his house up for sale. pic.twitter.com/x3FbjAswWa — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) July 13, 2022

Tielemans nearly joined Arsenal during his days as a youngster at Monaco, but he was unsure about getting into the first-team at that time.

Now, however, he would surely be a starter for Mikel Arteta’s side and it’s thought that he remains keen on wearing the famous red and white shirt.