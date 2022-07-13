Bad news for Man United as deal to sign Barcelona’s De Jong stalls

Manchester United look to be on the verge of seeing their efforts to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong collapse.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting that after failing to convince the player to make the move, the deal has now stalled.

Frenkie De Jong’s agents Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya have informed Barcelona that Frenkie has still no intention to leave – also that Frenkie and agents are not accepting any salary reduction, or talks related to that. ?? #FCB Man United are also informed – deal now stalling. pic.twitter.com/aFpLTSXHfQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

De Jong, 25, has been Erik ten Hag’s top summer transfer target and failure to lure the Netherlands international to Old Trafford will come as a bitter blow to the former Ajax boss.

Not only will be disappointing to miss out on a top target but given the fact four senior midfielders, including Paul Pogba, left at the end of the season after failing to extend their contracts, that area of the pitch is going to be a huge concern for ten Hag.

Since joining Barcelona from Ajax back in 2019, De Jong, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 138 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 30 goals along the way.