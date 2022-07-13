Erik ten Hag a big fan of 20-year-old, but Man Utd target already closing in on alternative transfer

Manchester United are interested in a potential transfer move for Brian Brobbey, according to Fabrizio Romano, but Ajax are currently favourites to sign the 20-year-old.

The exciting young forward started his career in Ajax’s academy, but has since moved on to RB Leipzig, though he’s had a spell back on loan in Amsterdam and could now make the move permanent.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column, Romano says that Brobbey has agreed personal terms on a move to Ajax, even though Man Utd’s new manager Erik ten Hag is also a big fan of the player.

“United are interested in Brian Brobbey,” Romano writes. “Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the 20-year-old, but he knows that Brobbey already has an agreement with Ajax on personal terms and for this the Dutch club are favourites to complete the deal.

“Man United have other priorities, but Brobbey is one of the highly regarded names.”

Brobbey looks a decent prospect for the future, but many Red Devils fans will surely feel the club needs a move proven name to come in up front this summer, to ensure they’re not overly reliant on the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo or the inconsistent Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

In another potential raid for one of his former players, it looks like Ten Hag is pushing for MUFC to step up their talks to sign Lisandro Martinez.