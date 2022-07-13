Exclusive: Chelsea close in on Koulibaly transfer, Barcelona were also interested but have alternative in mind

Chelsea are closing in on the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with Barcelona having previously also shown an interest in him.

The Senegal international has had a great career in Italian football, and looks like he should be a terrific edition for Chelsea right now, following the blow of losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this summer.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Fabrizio Romano has provided details of Koulibaly’s imminent move to Stamford Bridge.

The reporter also says Barca had looked at Koulibaly as an option as well, though they’ve now turned to Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as an alternative in that area of the pitch.

Koulibaly will surely be a signing to appease Blues fans, with the 31-year-old full of quality and experience at the highest level.

It’s been a quiet summer for Chelsea so far, but it seems like things are finally coming together for the west London giants.

Raheem Sterling flying out to join new Chelsea team-mates in LA later today. Official announcement should come in next day or so. Team training at @ucla this week before heading to Las Vegas for first game on Saturday. #cfc — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) July 12, 2022

Nathan Ake also looks closer to joining, according to 90min, while Raheem Sterling is also set to sign for the club, as per Alistair Magowan in the tweet above.