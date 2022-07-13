According to reports, Chelsea are interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry as an alternative to Raphinha, who is set to sign for Barcelona.

90min have reported that Chelsea has been eyeing alternative targets after it looks likely they will miss out on the pursuit of Leeds winger Raphinha who will today be flying to Spain to complete his move to Barcelona.

Raphinha will fly to Spain today in order to complete his move to Barcelona. Contract until June 2027 to be signed soon. Raphinha did anything to join Barça, his biggest dream. ??? #FCB Barcelona board, now pushing on Robert Lewandowski and feeling confident. Key days ahead. pic.twitter.com/IddsmjsG4D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2022

26-year-old winger Gnabry has just 12 months remaining on his contract and has so far rejected any offers from Bundesliga champions.

However, 90min explains that Gnabry would consider a move back to the Premier League with interest coming from the west London club.

That said, Gnabry has loyalties to Arsenal after beginning his senior career for them back in 2013, and it is yet to be seen whether the 26-year-old would sign for a rival club.

A return to Arsenal is also said to be on the table, but with the Gunners failing to qualify for a Champions League spot next season, it is unclear whether the German would be up to return to north London.

The German international is currently valued at £59m (Transfermarkt).