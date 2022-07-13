Chelsea identify premium centre-back to partner Koulibaly next season

Chelsea have identified Kalidou Koulibaly’s partner for next season as the Blues look set to complete the signing of the Napoli man.

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Napoli to sign the Senegal centre-back, in a deal that is expected to be closed on Wednesday for a fee of between £32m (€38m) and £33.7m (€40m) reports Sky Sports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League club have already agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old, with the Napoli defender set to earn €10m per season at Chelsea and will sign a contract until June 2027.

In addition to this, Thomas Tuchel has now identified a partner for Koulibaly and will turn to his old club Paris Saint-Germain for centre-back number two.

Christian Falk is reporting that Chelsea have now turned their attention to Presnel Kimpembe and want to bring the PSG star to partner Koulibaly and Thiago Silva in Tuchel’s back three next season.

The Frenchman has already worked with Tuchel before during the German’s two-year stint coaching in the French capital and whether the centre-back is keen on a reunion remains to be seen.

The Blues are also pushing hard to complete the signing of Nathan Ake from Manchester City within the next week reports The Athletic, which also states that Tuchel wants to sign three centre-backs this summer, with the line-up now becoming clearer.