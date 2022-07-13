Chelsea make contact with Euro giants over potential £100million transfer

According to reports, Chelsea have made contact with AC Milan over the availability of the highly-rated forward Rafael Leao.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that although negotiations are underway, the extension of the 23-year-old’s contract is yet to materialise, and Chelsea have been in contact over the Portugal international’s availability.

Chelsea have been working on freshening up their attack but have since had to reassess their next move after attacking target Raphinha agrees to join Barcelona until June 2027.

The Guardian have also mentioned Chelsea’s interest in Leao, stating that he’d likely have an asking price as high as £100million.

23-year-old Leao has just come off the best season of his career so far after directly contributing to 26 goals in 42 games across all competitions and winning the Italian club’s first league title since 2011.

The Portugal international has developed into an exceptional forward, winning Serie A Most Valuable Player award last season, which was previously won by footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo amongst many others.

Leao’s current deal is set to expire in June 2024, leaving the versatile attacker at somewhat of a crossroads.

According to Sky Sports, AC Milan are said to be interested in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. So it would be interesting to see if a possible deal would be enough to tempt the Italian side into selling the youngster.

