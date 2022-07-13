According to reports, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has brushed off any suggestion that he could leave the club after he revealed for the first time that he wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge and hopes talks to extend his contract will commence soon.

The Athletic have reported that 23-year-old Mount, who has just two years remaining on his current contract, remains very happy at the west London club and is looking to start conversations over an extension soon.

He said: “I’ve got two years left on my contract and I’m very, very happy here. Those talks will hopefully be starting soon.”

It was reported earlier in the year by The Athletic that three of the big Premier League clubs and others abroad wish to sign the English midfielder and capitalise on his current contract.

The 23-year-old remains one of the fan favourites after being voted player of the season for Chelsea two seasons in a row.

However, he earns around a quarter less than what newly signed Raheem Sterling would earn and remains one of the lowest-paid senior squad players.

It goes without saying that Thomas Tuchel and his entourage will need to offer Mount a better contract if they want to keep him at the club, which they undoubtedly will.