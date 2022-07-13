Fee agreed: Chelsea take significant step closer to £45million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a fee with Manchester City for the potential transfer of Nathan Ake.

The Netherlands international had a spell at Stamford Bridge earlier in his career, but didn’t see much playing time as a youngster.

Since then, Ake has proven himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and with current club Man City, though it now seems he’s heading back to Chelsea for a second spell.

According to 90min, a significant step has been taken in talks, with Chelsea and City agreeing a £45million fee for the 27-year-old, who looks ideal to give Thomas Tuchel an upgrade on his current defensive options.

Chelsea’s back line is a little depleted after both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen left on free transfers this summer, joining Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Ake has struggled to establish himself at City, failing to start regularly for Pep Guardiola’s side, though he’s looked solid enough when he has played.

Chelsea fans will surely be happy with his return, and he could form a new-look defence alongside Kalidou Koulibaly.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano for CaughtOffside‘s Substack, Koulibaly is closing in on a €38m transfer to Stamford Bridge.