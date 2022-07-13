Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka is reportedly a transfer target for Arsenal and Newcastle United this summer amid doubts over his future.

The 18-year-old has long looked a huge prospect coming through at Villa Park, but his future is now uncertain as he has just a year remaining on his contract.

According to 90min, a number of clubs around Europe are looking at Chukwuemeka this summer, with Arsenal and Newcastle named as two teams who’d be ready to move for him if he becomes available.

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with a lack of progress made on Youri Tielemans, who has been linked with the Gunners by the Telegraph and others.

Chukwuemeka may not be particularly experienced at the highest level, but he’s been very highly rated for a long time, and it’s little surprise to see big clubs showing an interest in him.

The England youth international could also be a fine addition for Newcastle as they look to continue growing under their wealthy Saudi owners.