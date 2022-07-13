Sheffield United new signing Ciaran Clark admits he can’t wait to get started with his new club after spending last six months at Newcastle as a fringe player.

The 32-year-old was announced at Sheffield just days ago on a loan deal but his Newcastle contract expires next summer which means he won’t play for the Magpies again.

Clark was asked if he relishes new challenge this season, “Yeah definitely,” he said.

“Just to be involved in and around the first team squad again will be massive for me.

New Sheffield signing admits it was difficult not to be involved with the team on match days as his last performance for Newcastle was in January.

“I spent six months last season not involved and just training, which is not a great feeling to be honest. But this is a new challenge, a fresh start and one that I’m looking forward to.”