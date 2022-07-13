“He could really end up there” – Super agent says “phenomenal’ Tuchel wanted by rivals

Thomas Tuchel has impressed so much during his first 18 months with Chelsea that Real Madrid will be casting a keen eye.

That is the view of super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Rob Segal, who believes the German tactician is a ‘phenomenal’ talent.

Tuchel, 48, joined the Blues at the start of last year after being relieved of his duties at Paris-Saint Germain.

During his first six months in charge, the 48-year-old managed to guide the Londoners to the club’s second Champions League.

However, although new owner Todd Boehly appears to be backing the German in this summer’s transfer market, Segal believes it is only a matter of time before La Liga giants Real Madrid try and lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

“Tuchel is one of the best I have ever seen,” Segal said in an exclusive interview.

“The way he conducts himself on the touchline, on the training pitch and in press conferences is top-class. His skill set is so versatile that he could almost be the CEO of a city bank.

“Don’t think for one second that Real Madrid aren’t watching Tuchel. He could really end up there. If Tuchel ever hinted at a change of scenery, Real Madrid would jump at the chance to sign him, even after all Carlo Ancelotti did last season. They would look at it like ‘we are Real Madrid, we are the best so we want the best’.

“I’m not saying it is going to happen right now, but at some point in the future, I believe, if there is an opportunity, we’ll see Real Madrid make a move for Tuchel. That is why Chelsea are so willing to back him. They know they need to keep hold of him for as long as they can.”

Tuchel’s contract with Chelsea is set to run until 2024. However, even with two years left, fans will be hoping that next up on the agenda for Boehly after this summer’s transfer window is to extend the contract of one of the club’s most important figures.