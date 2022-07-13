Jesse Marsch does not want to stand in Raphinha’s way of playing for ‘dream’ club Barcelona.

The American manager has faced many challenges since his arrival six months ago, but ahead of next season, his biggest could be finding a way to replace Brazilian winger Raphinha.

Clearly wanted by several top clubs, including Chelsea, who had a bid accepted, it is Barcelona that are now expected to complete the deal.

Speaking about Raphinha’s impending switch to the Nou Camp, Marsch, who spoke to Yorkshire Live, said: “We are so thankful – I had that very clear conversation with him that a big part for me of us, considering to move him was the fact that he was so committed, that it made it easy for us to be very connected with what his goals in life and in his career are.

“So I’m hopeful for his sake, as much as it’s hard to see him leave. I’m hopeful for him to get this deal done because I know it’s his dream to play for Barcelona.”