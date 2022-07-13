West Ham could seal box-office loan-to-buy deal for PSG star

West Ham are reportedly exploring a potential loan transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is a big name, though he’s fallen out of favour at PSG in recent times, so could be available this summer.

According to the reliable ExWHUemployee, the Hammers are now looking seriously into the possibility of signing Kurzawa on an initial loan with the option of a permanent transfer at the end of it.

David Moyes could do well to bring in an experienced player like this to compete with Aaron Cresswell for that role on the left-hand side of the defence next season.

“A name that has been mentioned by us before and seems to be circulating again is the French international defender at PSG, Layvin Marc Kurzawa,” ExWHUemployee wrote on his Patreon.

“The club could explore a loan to buy option with the player although it is thought we have a number of younger targets for this postion too as Kurzawa is 29 and will be 30 in a couple of months.”