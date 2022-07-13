Leeds left waiting on €35m youngster reports Fabrizio Romano

Leeds United are waiting to see what happens between Charles de Ketelaere and AC Milan after the Club Brugge forward gave the Italian champions priority over the Premier League club to complete a move. 

The Yorkshire club bid for De Ketelaere 10 days ago reports Fabrizio Romano, which is said to be more than €35m with add-ons. After completing that step, Jesse Marsch is now left waiting as the Belgian youngster has given Milan priority over the Premier League club to complete a move for him.

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with De Ketelaere, but they are yet to agree a fee with his current side Club Brugge. Milan saw an initial €20m bid rejected by the Belgian club, but 90min reported that the Italian champions are ready to increase their offer to €30m when they next approach Brugge, which has since been made.

De Ketelaere has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in recent years, registering 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions last season. Club Brugge are reportedly holding out for €35m for the 21-year-old reports 90min, which Milan are still short of, but Leeds have already reached that requested figure and more with the add-ons.

It will be interesting to see if Milan’s next bid of €30m is also rejected by Brugge, which could open up the door for Leeds should the Serie A side be unwilling to increase their offer.

