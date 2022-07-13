Leeds United in talks to sign World Cup-winning free-agent

Leeds United are interested in signing former Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claims director Victor Orta has recently been in contact with the Spanish midfielder’s father, who is also his son’s sporting representative.

Although negotiations are said to be progressing slowly, there does appear to be an eagerness for all parties to reach an agreement.

After opting against renewing his contract with the Red Devils, Mata, 34, is now out of contract and available to join any club in world football on a free transfer.

A move to Leeds United may not be welcomed by the United faithful, due to both clubs’ bitter rivalry, but it is understandable why the 2010 World Cup winner may want to stick around in the Premier League.

Last season saw the former Spain international start just two domestic matches so the 34-year-old will probably be determined to prove his worth next season.

Whether or not Orta can convince the Spaniard to make a surprise switch to Elland Road remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see how both sets of fans react, should a move materialise.